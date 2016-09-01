Tamplins celebrate 50th

Jack and Diana (Dee) Tamplin of Wilmington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Jack Tamplin and the former Diana Lehman were married on Sept. 9, 1966 at the Wilmington Church of Christ. Minister Arthur W. Merkle performed the ceremony.

The couple has four children, Cindy (Ken) Harrah of St. Peters, Missouri, Julie (Steve) Brown of Milford, Ohio, Susan (Clif) DeRome of Portland, Indiana, and Jack (Carey) Tamplin of Owenton, Kentucky; and 10 grandchildren, Michael Brown, Rachel Harrah, Tyler Brown, Jonathan Harrah, Samantha Tamplin, Megan Brown, Jacob Tamplin, Chloe Harrah, Caleb DeRome and Cara DeRome.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate with the Tamplins at an open house planned by their children from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in their honor at the Wilmington Church of Christ (Atrium), 909 W. Locust St. The couple requests no gifts.