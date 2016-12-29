Thirey-Painter wedding

Rebekah Marie Thirey of West Carrollton and Daniel Paul Painter of Waynesville were married Sept. 3, 2016 by Mark Schindler at the bride’s parents’ home in New Vienna. A reception at the home followed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Harold and Amy Thirey of New Vienna and the groom is the son of Richard and Donna Painter of Waynesville.

The couple honeymooned in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Rebekah is a real estate agent at Bennett Realty in Wilmington. She is a graduate of Wilmington College. Daniel is landscape manager at Sampson’s Seasonal Services in Xenia and he attends Wright State University.

The Painters will reside in West Carrollton.