CM welcomes new teachers, staff

CLARKSVILLE — When Clinton-Massie Local Schools opened the doors to begin the new school year, teachers and administrators were on hand to welcome Falcon Scholars back to the classroom, where they quickly settled in to begin the 2016-17 school year.

Classrooms that sat empty over the summer quickly became hubs of activity and hands-on learning, sure to open doors to new and exciting adventures in education.

It was a day filled with excitement as the most veteran of Falcons officially began their reign as Massie seniors, and it was a day filled with nervous anticipation as kindergarteners said good bye to their parents and sixth-graders and freshmen navigated new hallways trying to find their classrooms before the tardy bell rang.

The Falcon teaching staff also had some newbies among its ranks as CMES welcomed Amber Boris, Melinda Hathaway, Ashli Martin, Jen Molitor, Shea Proctor, Alissa Rinke, and Samantha Webb. CMHS welcomed Kayla Brown Ward, Ronda DeBord, Kenneth Holter, Meagan Morabito, Jordan Phipps, Scott Rolf, Joy Settlemyre, and Brittany Smith.

The district also welcomed support staff members Randy Campbell, Wendy Kropp, Anna Lykins, Debra Moore, Grace Poston along with specialty educational leaders and staff members Ted Custis, Robyn Donisi, Jennifer Jones, Victoria Monroe, and Rachel Sams, who work behind the scenes to serve Massie students.

According to Superintendent Matt Baker, who begins his first year at the helm of the Clinton-Massie Local School District, “There is an excitement in the air going into this year. I have seen the great students, caring staff, and beautiful facilities that Clinton-Massie has to offer, and it is my pleasure to help continue the wonderful opportunities we provide to our students and community.”

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

Superintendent begins first year at helm