16 sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by the Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the name of the defendant, age, location (if listed), charge disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which handles misdemeanors, traffic cases and some civil cases. Only the criminal misdemeanors are included here.

The following pled guilty or were found guilty of crimes between August 15 and August 19:

• Skyler South, 22, of Hillsboro, criminal mischief, sentenced 30 days jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs, pay restitution, no contact with victim, write letter of apology, complete 20 hours community service or donate $160 to community service fund.

• Kyle Wilson, 23, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced 180 days jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs, write letter of apology to victim business, no contact with victim business, pay restitution. A charge of attempting to commit a crime against Wilson was dismissed.

• Zachary Shoemaker, 34, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced 180 days jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Charges of permitting drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia against Shoemaker were dismissed.

• Randy Forbes Jr., 35, of Goshen, failure to comply, sentenced 180 days jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs, license suspended three years.

• William Johnson, 48, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced 30 days jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A charge of assault against Johnson was dismissed.

• Ryan Smith, 40, of Columbus, disorderly conduct, sentenced 30 days jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs, no text messages to a certain person. A charge of telephone harassment against Smith was dismissed.

• Martin Howell, 29, of Port William, disorderly conduct, sentenced 30 days jail (suspended), fined $210, assessed $125 court costs, forfeit cash bond, no further offense for one year.

• Joshua Oatneal, 21, of Middletown, possession of marijuana, fined $75, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sterling Clark, 19, of Cincinnati, possession of marijuana, fined $90, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brett Young, 41, of Wilmington, possession of marijuana, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christopher Sharpe, 30, of Hamilton, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Amberly Miller, 26, of Mount Orab, passing bad checks, sentenced 10 days jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs, pay restitution, no contact with victim business, write letter of apology to victim business.

• Katherine Page, 19, falsification, sentenced 30 days jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs, two years’ probation. Charges of obstruction of official business and possessing a drug abuse instrument against Page were dismissed.

• Daniel Jetter, 34, of Loveland, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Scotty McIntosh, 36, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Youssef Mahanna, 24, of Georgetown, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

The following had charges against them dismissed:

• Deloris Clay, 44, of Buffalo, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; dismissed as defendant is out of state and cannot be served or arrested on the charges.

• Amanda Robinson, 27, of Wilmington, complicity; charge dismissed.

• Paul White, 45, of Columbus, theft; charge dismissed as White was compliant.

