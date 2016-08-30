College-Community Chorus opens ranks to new members

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College-Community Chorus is gearing up for its fall semester activities that culminate with the annual Winter Holiday Concert in December. It marks long-time director Elizabeth Haskins’ final year at WC, as she plans to retire next summer.

She encourages past members and those area residents that can carry a tune to considering joining the chorus. Rehearsals are Monday evenings, from 7 to 9 p.m., in Room 208 of the Boyd Cultural Arts Center. The first regular rehearsal is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Singers, high school age and older with choral or solo vocal experience, are eligible to participate in College-Community Chorus. New members need not audition for chorus membership, however solo and small ensemble opportunities are available by audition only. Music and folders will be provided.

Further information is available by contacting Haskins at (937) 481-2334 or via email at: [email protected]

This term the chorus will prepare a program titled “Mary,” which will be performed at WC’s Winter Holiday Concert Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh Heiland Theatre, Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

The ensemble’s repertoire represents music honoring the Mother of Jesus. Choral selections include “Breath of Heaven” by Amy Grant and Chris Eaton, arranged by Barrett; the spiritual “Oh Mary, Don’t You Weep, Don’t You Mourn,” arranged by Moses Hogan; “Ave Maria” by Franz Biebl; “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy,” a West Indies carol arranged by Andre J. Thomas; and “As Dew in Aprille” from Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten.

Many of these pieces offer solo opportunities and some utilize various instruments in addition to the piano. Further featured works are “A Virgin Unspotted” by William Billings for mixed quartet and Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” for solo voice.

