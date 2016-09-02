WILMINGTON — Wilmington police on Thursday arrested a man whose residence they say had an active methamphetamine lab.

Police charged Dusty Oates, 30, of 759 W. Locust St. with manufacturing methamphetamines, a felony of the first degree.

Wilmington Police had received a call of suspicious odors coming from the apartment.

“Upon arrival the odor was determined to be that of a meth lab,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand. “Evidence of chemicals and manufacturing were present. Officers evacuated the building since this was an active lab and components associated with the lab were smoking.”

The Wilmington Fire Department was on scene in case of explosion or fire.

Oates is currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail on bond.

Weyand urges residents that see suspicious activity or drug related activity to call 382-TIPS.

