Area eateries undergo inspections

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 24. Bowl of water used as beverage on top of prep cooler was not covered. Employee beverages must be covered and/or kept separate from food prep areas to prevent contamination. Hair restraints were not worn by food handlers. Hair shall be properly restrained to prevent physical contamination. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea unavailable. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. This is new requirement as of 3/1/16. Provided info sheets. Raw pork-filled product was stored above non-cooked food items in Coke cooler. Raw meat must be stored below RTE foods to prevent cross-contamination. Containers of food in walk-in cooler and prep cooler were not covered. Food shall be covered to protect from environmental contamination. Wet cloths observed on counters and prep surface of prep cooler. Wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution in-between uses. FSO utilizing time holding for safety on fried rice. Written procedures must be available and this is a Class 4 activity. FSO must choose the following: Create written procedures, submit to Health Dept. for review, upgrade license to level 4, follow time holding requirements, OR obtain commercial NSF or similar approved equipment to use temperature to safely hold product. FSO drying tangerine peelings at facility to become shelf stable and used as ingredient observed mold on peelings. PIC discarded. FSO must obtained properly commercially processed ingredient, use fresh tangerines or obtain a variance from ODH. Kenmore residential freezer added to facility. Commercial NSF or similar rated equipment must be used in FSO. Seal on door of Coke cooler damaged. Shelving in walk-in cooler deteriorated/damaged. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Shelving in walk-in cooler, under prep table, cooling cart, cabbage-shredding equipment and under the wok has debris residues. Food equipment and facility must be maintained in clean condition. Observed fingernail clippers and bottle of hand sanitizer in the hand sink. Hand sink must be clear of storage items to allow proper handwashing to take place. Observed bucket full of water from condenser drainage in walk-in cooler. Walk-in cooler shall be properly draining into plumbing system to minimize contamination to food stored in the unit. Pan observed on top shelf of Coke cooler catching water drips from cooler equipment. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. At arrival to complete inspection front door was propped open and screen door was not closed. Facility must be protected from entry of pests. Mouthwash observed on prep sink. Ointment observed on faucet at hand sink. Car key found in can next to prep cool. Fingernail clippers found in hand sink. PIC personal food found in several locations throughout facility. Create a designated space for storage of personal items to segregate from facility equipment and food supplies to prevent contamination. Lights (ceiling) in facility are nonworking or missing bulbs, facility lighting must be 50 foot candles or higher to allow employees to properly see food and clean. Old freezer is at the outside/rear of facility. Inside, unit is holding water and has roaches. Remove non-used equipment from premises. Comments: Prep sink may not be removed from FSO, PIC inquired, asked about additional storage space. Level 2 certification will be required starting 3/1/2017 (new requirement). Follow-up scheduled for Sept. 21.

• Thousand Trails Chuckwagon, 1786 SR 380, Wilmington, Aug. 22. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea unavailable. Verification demonstrating food handlers are knowledgeable with when to report illness is unavailable. Provided information sheets. Sanitizer and test strips unavailable. Sanitizer and test strips must be provided to properly sanitize utensils and surfaces. New freezer added to FSO. Commercial, NSF or similar rated certified equipment must be used in FSO. Level 2 certification will be required starting 3/1/2017.

• Thousand Trails Canteen, 1786 SR 380, Wilmington, Aug. 22. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea unavailable. Verification demonstrating food handlers are knowledgeable with when to report illness is unavailable. Provided information sheets. Level 2 certification will be required starting 3/1/2017.

