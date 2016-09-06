Fishing for a winner

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester was abuzz with the excitement of Labor Day weekend, especially at Saturday’s first annual Kids Fishing Derby.

The event was held by Blanchester Parks and Recreation, and for many local kids, it was a chance to compete at a local level — and to win there as well.

The event, organized by Tina Fischer and Terry McCrone, was a success in welcoming Blanchester youths to a communal event never before seen, and will hopefully make a reappearance next year.

Their prizes ranged from Kindle Fires to fishing poles, but no matter the reward, those who came to kick off the first of the Kid’s Fishing Derby enjoyed the day spent on the water.

Noah Kirkendall catches a fish at the Kids Fishing Derby in Blanchester. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan-derby-3.jpg Noah Kirkendall catches a fish at the Kids Fishing Derby in Blanchester. Riley Miller | For The News Journal The winners of the Kids Fishing Derby in Blanchester included: In the 2- to 7-year-old category, Frankie McIntosh (not pictured) placed first, Luke Hosterman second and Cooper Reynolds third; in the 8- to 12-year-old category, Dylan Short took first place, Hunter Couch second and Mason Lovin third; and, in the 13- to 17-year-old category, Cameron Short placed first with Josh Helton second and Gabe Christen third. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan-derby-1.jpg The winners of the Kids Fishing Derby in Blanchester included: In the 2- to 7-year-old category, Frankie McIntosh (not pictured) placed first, Luke Hosterman second and Cooper Reynolds third; in the 8- to 12-year-old category, Dylan Short took first place, Hunter Couch second and Mason Lovin third; and, in the 13- to 17-year-old category, Cameron Short placed first with Josh Helton second and Gabe Christen third. Riley Miller | For The News Journal William Babcock with his father at the Kids Fishing Derby in Blanchester. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan-derby-4.jpg William Babcock with his father at the Kids Fishing Derby in Blanchester. Riley Miller | For The News Journal