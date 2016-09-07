Tree bear does the wave

Instead of entirely losing an ash tree to larvae of the emerald ash borer beetle, Barbara Morris of Wayne Township in Clinton County hired a local man to sculpt a bear from the dying tree that stood near the driveway to her home. The bear has a paw raised as if saying hello to guests. “He’s gorgeous. I love my bear,” Morris said. Two neighbor children who also are church friends, from left Conner Ludi, 9, and Ezra Ludi, 3, visited the six-foot bear recently. Chuck Georges of Woodchuck Chainsaw Carving created the friendly bear in about four hours, said Morris.

