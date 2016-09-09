Corn Fest food is best

The 39th Annual Clinton County Corn Festival got underway at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Friday with all its fun, food, music, games and crafts. It continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pictured, the Wilmington High School Marching Band was out in full force at lunchtime including, from left, Josie Nichols, Sophia Agee, Kylie Bayless and Madi Collner. For many more Corn Fest photos, see Tuesday’s News Journal.

