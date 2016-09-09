WC welcomes new staff members

WILMINGTON — New administrative and support staff members were introduced at Wilmington College’s Opening Year Meeting, which annually occurs on the cusp of the start of the fall semester.

They include staff in areas ranging from Admission and Academic Affairs to Advancement, Athletics, Student Life and the Business Office. Some started this summer while others joined the College since the last Opening Year Meeting.

• Stephen Cukovecki is an admission counselor who works primarily with prospective students interested in accounting, business administration and education majors, while also serving as the liaison for student-athletes interested in football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, and cross-country. Cukovecki, who joined the staff last fall, graduated from WC in 2014 with a major in sport management with a coaching minor.

• Brook Edwards joined the staff in August as manager of the Student Resource Center (SRC). A 2004 WC graduate in history, he also holds a Master of Arts degree in English from National University’s online program. No stranger to the SRC, Edwards began his tutoring career there as a student tutor in the mid-1990s. He has been an adjunct faculty member teaching such courses as Writing I, Writing II and Effective College Study Strategies. Edwards’ parents, Don and Kenna, retired from WC and both his mother (Class of 2005) and wife, Luann ‘02, also are alumni.

• Sue Hutchens took over as registrar this spring after serving as assistant registrar at Wright State University. Also, she was the former registrar at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and, in the late 1980s/early ’90s, was an administrator in the College’s prison program as director of the Lebanon Branch and academic coordinator. Hutchens has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of North Dakota.

• Holly Ibaugh, administrative assistant in the Business/Finance Office, returned to WC in November after working in Academic Affairs for a year before opening a local recording studio. She worked at ABX Air for 13 years prior to returning to the College.

• Danielle Kowalski is an admission counselor who works primarily with prospective students interested in mathematics, biology, chemistry and pre-professional programs. She has both a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin-Wallace College with a major in pre-physical therapy and a Master of Business Administration. She arrived last fall.

• Jamal McClendon, a 2016 WC graduate, started Aug. 1 as I.T.’s coordinator of the Help Desk. The former communication arts major, who worked at the Help Desk as a student, will concurrently pursue his master’s degree in information systems beginning this fall at Wright State.

• Vicki Baker-McFarlane started this winter as account resolution coordinator in the Student One-Stop Service Center. She is a 1994 graduate in business management from WC, who was enrolled in the Evening College program while working full-time at Dayton Power & Light Comp. For the past six years, she has been a substitute teacher with several local schools. Her daughter, Kati, started at WC this fall and son, Scott, plans to enroll in January.

• Heather Miller is an admission counselor for prospective students interested in fine arts and communications, as well as serving transfer students. She is a 2010 WC graduate and received her master’s degree from Wright State University. Her husband, Ryker, is also a 2010 graduate of the College. She arrived last fall.

• Tricia Miller started in June as an accounts payable specialist. She previously worked at Coleman Instrument Comp. in Cincinnati in the areas of accounts payable, inside sales, purchasing and receiving.

• Wilmington native Susan Neuhart worked in education for 30 years as a teacher and high school guidance counselor before retiring from Xenia Community Schools in 2013. She was appointed this spring as survivor advocate for the College’s sexual assault education and advocacy program. Her position is funded through an Ohio Attorney General’s Office grant. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Ohio State University and a Master of Education from the University of Dayton.

• Matt Southworth became director of leadership giving for the northeast region this spring. He previously was a major gifts officer for Friends Committee on National Legislation in Washington D.C. and director of resource development for the American Red Cross in Connecticut. He is a 2009 Wilmington College graduate.

• Samantha Williams came to WC in August as an NCAA Ethnic Minority and Women’s Internship Grant recipient, who will be working as the assistant to the vice president of athletics/director of athletics. She is a 2016 graduate of Kenyon College, where she was a member of the swim team. Williams also was a mentee in the Branch Rickey Mentorship Program, which provided professional shadowing experience in the field of athletic administration.

