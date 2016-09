WILMINGTON — Main Street Wilmington will be celebrating the summer downtown on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m. with its last Third Friday Party of the season.

Free entertainment will be provided by the band Streetwise, playing music ranging from the ’60s through the ’90s! And there will be food and drinks available for purchase!

Come visit the downtown businesses that stay open late for the event and enjoy some live entertainment to end the summer right.

