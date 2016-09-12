Fun at Annual Corn Festival 2016

Charlie’s Bucket Band from Murphy Theatre performed at the Corn Festival. From left are Adriana Benitez holding a hand-made shaker and band leader Chip Murdock.

Boy Scout Troop 154 held a fundraiser at the Corn Festival where they annually sell open-fire roasted sweet corn. The three people in the foreground are involved in the buttering process. From left are troop committee member Lorrie Arnold, troop member Gehrig Huber, and chartering organization representative Tari Mabry. The Wilmington United Methodist Church is the chartering organization of the troop.

Young Clinton-Massie cheerleaders had their own float in the Corn Festival Parade.

Cockshutt tractors, which were the featured farm equipment at this year’s Corn Festival, were near the front of the Corn Festival Parade on Saturday morning.

Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child entered a float in the Corn Festival Parade as the season for gift-filled shoe boxes draws nearer. The project focuses on needy children around the world.

The Wilmington High School Marching Band took part in the downtown parade.

The float of Tolliver’s Olde Fashion Applebutter was packed with people, flags and waves.

These wagon riders are fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes and sweet corn, too.

Veterans of the military participate in the parade, riding in a wagon bedecked in red, white and blue, including the wheel centers.

Eighteen handmade quilts will be distributed to local veterans thanks to a gift from the Clinton County Quilt Association. To accommodate veterans in wheelchairs, the quilts were made smaller in size like lap quilts. One quilter said the effort was a labor of love. Corn Festival Quilt Show Chairwoman Karla Brown said the project is in honor of the sacrifices made by the veterans and their families. From left are Richard Hartley of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion Post 49 Commander Jim Cook, Karla Brown, American Legion Post 49 Treasurer Charlie Shoemaker and American Legion member Paul Butler.

The team from NCB (National Cooperative Bank) displays the outhouse they made for outhouse racing in the Corn Olympics.

The obstacle course event at the Corn Olympics includes multiple activities, including three revolutions of a hula hoop. The Corn Olympics was moved indoors to the Livestock Exposition Center (cattle barn) due to rain Saturday evening.

Representatives of Wilmington Savings Bank and CMH Regional Health System compete in the obstacle course — and, yes, the high gate is an obstacle to be overcome.

Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was the runner-up in the Corn Olympics.

Sometimes in life, you’d rather shut your eyes and hope it all turns out OK.

Greg Nielsen, the chief executive officer for CMH Regional Health System, hurls a bale of hay in the Corn Olympics.

These three teams won trophies in the Corn Olympics for placing first, second and third overall. The first-place champion, in the center, is the Laurel Oaks team; finishing second, on the right, is the Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center team; and placing third, on the left, is the team from CMH Regional Health System. Also joining in the fun were Wilmington Savings Bank and NCB bank.

The Golden Cob Award — given to the Corn Olympics team with the best outhouse, based upon audience applause — was earned by the Wilmington Savings Bank.

Two of the youngest Bingo players in an Expo Center filled with Bingo contestants were, from left, Campbell Pohlman and Macy Allen.

There’s the annual Saturday morning Corn Festival Parade involving tractors, marching bands and floats, and then there’s the annual Saturday evening Corn Olympics parade featuring outhouses. Here, NCB exhibits its handiwork.

The 39th Annual Corn Festival took place through the weekend at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, with a wide variety, of entertainment, food, games, arts and crafts, demonstrations and big and little engines. Enjoying the event were three generations of a Wilmington family — little Ellie and Cooper Jenkins, mom Kelsey Jenkins and grandma Carol Foell.

Working the Leadership Clinton booth at the Corn Festival were recent Leadership Clinton graduates, from left, Jonathan McKay, Dawn Shumaker, Abby Weiner and Rebeka Hamilton.