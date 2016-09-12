WC faculty, staff recognized for service milestones

WILMINGTON — Forty years ago, the nation celebrated its bicentennial, a start-up company called Apple Computers set up shop, and Rocky won the Oscar for best picture while a gallon of gas cost 59 cents, milk was $1.42 a gallon and a first-class stamp was 13 cents.

Also, Dr. Donald Chafin and Dr. Alfred Conklin joined the Wilmington College faculty. Today Chafin is a professor of agriculture economics and Conklin is a professor of chemistry and agriculture.

The College recognized them and 18 other faculty and staff members for milestone years of service at an annual gathering of employees in mid-August.

“It’s important we have a chance to recognize these milestones,” President Jim Reynolds said. “I greatly appreciate the people that work here everyday that work toward changing the lives of our students.”

Also recognized were:

30 years — J. Wynn Alexander, professor of theatre; and Donna Barton, assistant director of financial aid/student loan coordinator; 25 years — Mark Denniston, director of the Work Program and international partnerships; Cheryl Louallen, director of financial aid and director of One Stop Service Center; and Dr. Dore Meinholtz, professor of chemistry.

20 years — Dr. Jim FitzSimmons, professor of mathematics; and Dr. Terry Rupert, vice president for athletic administration/director of athletics; 15 years — Dr. James McNelis, professor of English; Donna Painter, director of enterprise systems in I.T.; and Dr. Thomas Stilwell, associate professor of agriculture.

10 years — Lee Bowman, cataloger/reference librarian; Tammy Carpenter, financial aid adviser; Harold Pargeon, plumbing assistant; and Dr. Marta Wilkinson, associate professor of English; 5 years — Rebecca Davidson, Student One Stop Center representative; Bradley Mitchell, vice president for business and finance; Matt Wahrhaftig, vice president for advancement; and Daniel Wittekind, associate vice president for information technology.

