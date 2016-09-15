Stars align to dance at, for Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — For months now 10 prominent community members have been taking time from their already-busy schedules to learn dances to perform Saturday for the Murphy Theatre’s biggest fund-raiser of the year, presented by CMH Regional Health.

Where else can you watch a high school principal dance the foxtrot or a city prosecutor perform a waltz but the Murphy Theatre’s Dancing with the Stars? The 7:30 p.m. show raises money for the theater as fans of each dancer “vote” with their wallets — one dollar equals one vote.

“I am very thankful to the dancers, stars, Murphy Theatre staff and tech crew, and the DWTS committee for all the hard work they have done over the past few months,” said director Timothy Larrick. “This event would not be possible without all their help.”

Voting is possible online at www.themurphytheatre.org, over the phone at 937-382-3643, or in person at the box office at 40 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Tickets to the show are still available.

The contestants shared a little bit about themselves in question-and-answer profiles. Below for each is their name, occupation, dance planned, dance experience, and a few more tidbits:

LAURA RAILING GIBSON

Wilmington City Prosecutor

Dance: Waltz

Dancing experience: “I took dance lessons as a kid and took a couple of ballroom dancing classes in college.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Uptown Funk’” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “Clinton County has a welcoming, hometown kind of feel. I moved here seven years ago and immediately felt comfortable and ready to stay and set down my own roots.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Sorry, but I have no idea.”

RANDY GRAF

Group publisher, Civitas Media/Wilmington News Journal

Dance: Tango

Dance experience: “My dance experience comes down to high school sock hops, weddings, and a concert now and again. If you add in watching dancers on TV, you can understand my vast personal experience.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Shout!” … a little bit softer now!’”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “The wonderful people I’ve me that have made me feel welcome to the community. My staff at The News Journal are the finest and most professional people you would want to know.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “It’s kind of obvious (at least to me) — Brad Pitt.”

KARLI HARRIS

Owner at Everyday Chic Boutique

Dance: The hustle

Dance experience: “I have none. I cheered in high school and for Wilmington College.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Respect’” by Aretha Franklin.”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “I was born and raised in Clinton County, and I love the sense of community and support. You can go anywhere and know someone, and everyone steps up to help each other.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Melissa McCarthy.”

JOHN HOLLON

Internal medicine physician

Dance: Foxtrot

Dancing experience: “None, except when I stepped out barefoot on hot blacktop.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “No particular song makes me want to dance, but many make me tap my toes!”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “The people. We have generous, friendly people who are down-to-earth and always willing to help others.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Woody Allen. You can’t take yourself too seriously.”

MINDY McCARTY-STEWART

Wilmington High School principal

Dance: Foxtrot

Dance experience: “I have no formal dancing training. I am an expert in chaperoning dances.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Thriller.’”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “My favorite thing about Clinton County is the community pride. My two favorite places are Wilmington High School and the Murphy Theatre.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Tina Fey.”

RANDI MILBURN

Human resources manager at EMSAR; Wilmington City Council member

Dance: Viennese waltz

Dance experience: “I have been clogging for several years and now clog with the Fancy Free Cloggers in West Union. One of our favorite shows every year is participating in the Murphy Christmas show!”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Rocky Top!’ It’s a clogging staple!”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “The diversity and opportunity. We have multiple colleges in our small town and growing businesses. I was born and raised in Clinton County and am proud to call it home. The people are all family who will come together in the time of need. I’ve seen this community go through very hard times and we came together like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Ellie Kemper, hands down. Her portrayal of Kimmy Schmidt reminds me of myself sometimes. I don’t like to take life too seriously, and I love that she just had fun with it.”

CHIP MURDOCK

College administrator by day; director of Multicultural Affairs at Wilmington College

Dance: The hustle

Dance experience: “In the house in front of the kids, basically making a fool of myself or purposely embarrassing them. I’m also a drummer, so most of my true dance moves occur as I sit and play.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “I’m a lover of Chicago house music and Detroit techno, so anything in those genres is infectious.”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “After growing up in the metro Detroit area and living in several different regions across the country, I find that I enjoy the people who have embraced my family, and the opportunity for personal solace.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Ving Rhames, with Greg Dyson from Cedarville University as a stunt/body double.”

BRETT RUDDUCK

City of Wilmington law director; solicitor for village of New Vienna; solicitor for village of Clarksville; private attorney, Rudduck Law Office

Dance: Tango.

Dance experience: “Secretly took tap dancing lessons for three months in second grade. And late-night dorm parties in college.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’It’s Raining Men.’ (Most would never admit that.)”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “It is halfway between Cincy and Columbus … and the warmth and charitable nature of the residents.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Danny DeVito.”

SIGRID SOLOMON

Vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Wilmington College

Dance: Cha-cha

What is your dancing experience? “No formal training — just enjoy dancing!”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)’” or any sort of line dancing song.”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “The willingness of the people to pull together for the common good.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Oprah Winfrey.”

DOW TIPPETT

Pastor

Dance: Jitterbug/quickstep

Dancing experience: “I was a break dancer in junior high.”

What song is it hard to resist dancing to? “’Footloose’,” ‘Shake It Off’, ‘YMCA’ and ‘Shout.’”

What is your favorite thing about Clinton County? “Unity growing in churches.”

Who would play you in the film of your life? “Brad Pitt.”

10 local celebrities plus pros to dance night away