Ohio unemployment rate drops again in August to 4.7 percent

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state says Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped again in August to 4.7 percent.

That’s down from 4.8 percent the previous month but up slightly from 4.6 percent in August 2015. The national unemployment rate for last month held steady at 4.9 percent.

The state Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that Ohio had 272,000 unemployed workers last month. That’s 6,000 less than in July but 9,000 more than a year earlier.

The sectors that reported job gains in Ohio compared with a year ago included educational and health services, government employment, leisure and hospitality, construction and goods-producing industries. Losses were reported in mining and logging and information jobs.