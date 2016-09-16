Training for grain bin disasters

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fire Department was one of 19 departments across the nation to recently win a grain bin rescue tube and accompanying training courtesy of Nationwide Insurance, part of the company’s third annual Grain Bin Safety Week.

“The hope is we never have to use the rescue tube,” said WFD Chief Andy Mason. “We do have a lot of grain facilities in our area along with the surrounding areas that we give mutual aid with. It will give us a better opportunity, a better chance of saving somebody if they do get trapped.”

Nationwide Agribusiness President Brad Liggett said, “Grain bin accidents can tragically impact individuals, families and entire communities. Accident prevention means everyone working together.”

The contest encourages nominations of first responders whose communities would benefit from winning a tube and training. It asks departments to describe how they’d share the tube and training information with nearby fire departments. This year’s contest generated a record 641 nominations.

Mason said the Wilmington Fire Department will get with any other department interested in learning more about grain bin safety and training. He also thanked Nationwide.

“Budgets are tight all around,” he said. ” … We just appreciate any help that any company is willing to throw our way. If this saves one life, it’ll all be worth it.”