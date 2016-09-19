School, faith groups build city

Laurel Oaks students and staffers built a large structure Saturday night at Cardboard City in Wilmington. Other groups that participated in constructing cardboard shelters were the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, the Clinton-Massie Key Club, East Clinton High School’s Key Club as well as the school’s Magnified Giving, Wilmington Church of God, The Givers, the Wilmington FFA chapter, and the local business Dealer Track. Donations for Cardboard City will be accepted until Sept. 30. Checks made payable to Clinton County Homeless Shelter can be mailed to Cardboard City 2016, c/o 253 Linkhart Road, Wilmington, OH 45177 or can be dropped off at the Shelter’s administrative office located at the Darleen Myers House, 390 W. Main St. in Wilmington Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more photos of Cardboard City, see wnewsj.com.

It appears at least a couple of children planned to sleep inside a cardboard house at Cardboard City. All ages were present for the annual event.

A team from the Wilmington Church of God built a cardboard structure in the form of a church building. Cardboard City is a fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Clinton County Services for the Homeless, Inc. Assistant Director Amber Taylor, second from right, was recognized for her dedicated work at the homeless shelter. From left are Fadi Al-Ghawi who is a member of Wilmington A.M. Rotary Club which sponsors Cardboard City, Clinton County Services for the Homeless board member Sandra Broderick, honoree Amber Taylor, and Clinton County Services for the Homeless board member Billie Baker.

For a second year, the Cardboard City event included a “Hands Together” human-chain activity.