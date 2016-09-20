CM: A growth mindset helps students see possibilities

Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker said the second incident seems like a case of copy cat, and he doesn’t believe the two threats are directly linked to the same individual.

This is the second threat in a week left in a CM school restroom. Prickett said last week’s threat remains under investigation. If anyone has any information on either of the threats, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office via its website; tipsters may remain anonymous.

According to Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the call about the threat came in about 3 p.m.; students were evacuated and, since the school day was near its end, they were held until buses arrived to return them safely home. Police and school staff were canvassing the building as of late afternoon.

A bomb threat left in a restroom at Clinton-Massie Elementary School resulted in the early dismissal of students Tuesday afternoon.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A gifted and intervention specialist for Clinton-Massie elementary students spoke to the school board about a growth mindset as opposed to a fixed mindset — a lesson she’s been giving in kindergarten through grade five classrooms.

Clinton-Massie Elementary School Principal Jen Updike reported Monday to the board of education members, “Teachers have been raving about this lesson not only for their students but also themselves.”

GIS (Gifted and Intervention Specialist) Jen Molitor said one of the points she tries to get across to students in the mindset lesson concerns “setting our mind to do something.”

“We talk about what that looks like when you set your mind to do something,” said Molitor.

When a young child sets his or her mind to do something, it’s probably not about cleaning their room, she said. More likely, it’s about getting a pet.

Nonetheless, children can grasp what it means to set their mind to do something, she said.

A growth mindset is open to the possibilities of improving in subjects that a student currently is having trouble with, said Molitor. In contrast, a child with a fixed mindset may give up, figuring they simply are not good at the subject.

A growth mindset, Molitor said, can see possibilities of getting better at something by persevering. Such a student will keep going and hope to do better the next time.

“This is the part where I want students to focus on seeing possibilities, and coaching each other through that,” she said.

Molitor will also present the lesson to parents in the evening during October conferences.

Updike reported to the board that the PTO gave all elementary staff a Clinton-Massie tumbler cup. The customized tumblers also serve as a fundraiser, with 240 tumblers sold as of Sept. 9.

The funds are used to support purchases such as the school’s washer and dryer and Buddy Benches, said Updike.

Personnel news on Monday included:

• Kathey Carroll, student services coordinator, will retire effective Jan. 1, 2017.

• Desiree Osborn was hired as student records coordinator.

• Mary Townsend was employed as a custodian.

• Terminated the employment of Wendy Jenigen, cafeteria support person, effective Sept. 13.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768 or on Twitter @GHuffenberger.

Clinton-Massie Elementary School Principal Jen Updike, left foreground, gives a report to the board of education. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_massie_f.jpg Clinton-Massie Elementary School Principal Jen Updike, left foreground, gives a report to the board of education.

By Gary Huffenberger [email protected]