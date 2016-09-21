Reports of another threat, evacuations at Clinton-Massie

For the third time in less than a week and for the second consecutive day, there has reportedly been a threat followed by evacuation at Clinton-Massie schools.

Today (Wednesday), reports came into the News Journal that the high school and middle school were safely evacuated. The News Journal has calls in to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and to the school district for confirmation and for details.

Yesterday the elementary school was safely evacuated due to a threat left in a restroom that was discovered mid-afternoon.

On Friday, the elementary school was placed on lockdown and the middle school and high school evacuated when a threat was written on a restroom wall.