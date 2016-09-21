County GOP holds fall picnic

The Clinton County Republican Party gathered to have their fall picnic at the Fairgrounds Expo Center Monday evening. Tim Inwood, left, Chairman of the Clinton County Republican Party, discussed the upcoming election, the new candidates on the ballot and other issues of concern. The keynote address was given by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, middle, who addressed the crowd about the courts and the importance of the integrity of the rule of law. Candidates in attendance were introduced and given a moment to speak to the assembled crowd. At right is Brian Prickett, Chairman of the GOP Central Committee.

The Clinton County Republican Party gathered to have their fall picnic at the Fairgrounds Expo Center Monday evening. Tim Inwood, left, Chairman of the Clinton County Republican Party, discussed the upcoming election, the new candidates on the ballot and other issues of concern. The keynote address was given by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, middle, who addressed the crowd about the courts and the importance of the integrity of the rule of law. Candidates in attendance were introduced and given a moment to speak to the assembled crowd. At right is Brian Prickett, Chairman of the GOP Central Committee. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GOP-picnic2.jpg The Clinton County Republican Party gathered to have their fall picnic at the Fairgrounds Expo Center Monday evening. Tim Inwood, left, Chairman of the Clinton County Republican Party, discussed the upcoming election, the new candidates on the ballot and other issues of concern. The keynote address was given by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, middle, who addressed the crowd about the courts and the importance of the integrity of the rule of law. Candidates in attendance were introduced and given a moment to speak to the assembled crowd. At right is Brian Prickett, Chairman of the GOP Central Committee. Courtesy photo