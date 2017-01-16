16 sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following pled guilty or were found guilty of crimes between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6:

• Karmen Meadows, 26, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to 450 days in jail, assessed $375 court costs. Meadows must have no contact with the victims and pay costs only. Meadows will be assessed for substance abuse instruments.

• Wesley Greene, 27, of Sabina, theft, trespassing, possession of drug instruments, sentenced to 360 days in jail (337 suspended), fined $2,000, fined $280 ($30 suspended). Greene will take part in supervised probation if complaint court will suspend $500 of the fine for the theft and possession charge. Greene must have no contact with the victim, pay restitution, and write a letter of apology.

• Mark Loyd, Jr., 47, of Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from criminal damage. Loyd has paid restitution and must write a letter of apology to the victim. Loyd must commit no offenses for one year and take part in non-reporting probation.

• Evan Resor, 27, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The jail sentence and fine stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion, write a letter of apology to the victim, and pay $12.48 in restitution.

• Brenda Durham, 47, of Loveland, reckless operation, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge, ALS vacated, and Durham must complete two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of O.V.I. and failure to control were dismissed.

• Shaun Larkin, 27, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail (49 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Larkin must take part in non-reporting probation for two years.

• Kyle Wilson, 23, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Wilson must write a letter of apology to the victim and must have no contact with them. He must commit no similar offenses for two years and take part in non-reporting probation.

• David Winar, 47, of Brunswick, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Winar must complete three days of non-residential driving intervention program. No ALS imposed.

• Jade Hammond, 27, of Leesburg, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Jail sentenced stayed to allow the defendant to write a letter of apology and complete diversion.

• Ronald Egner, Jr., 41, Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Clinton Kepler, 21, of Sabina, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Damita Payne, 44, of Acworth, Ga. going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• John Hill, 46, of Cincinnati, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Karthik Royyuru, 25, of Columbus, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Regina Lovely, 30, of Lynchburg, driving while texting, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Stacy Garrett, 35, of Midland, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

