CCSO responds to possible OD

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently received the following reports:

• At 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 10, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of South George Road in Clarksville in reference to a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, EMS was on scene treating an unresponsive male subject lying on the kitchen floor. According to the report, while authorities were in the residence they noticed numerous used syringes all around. The case is pending an investigation.

• At 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 13, a theft report was made to sheriff’s deputies. According to the report, three victims reported multiple items were stolen from them between Dec. 22 tand Jan. 13. The items listed as stolen include a scoped Marlin 883 .22 magnum rifle and an iPad in a dark purple case. One of the victims named her son as the suspect. All three victims wish to pursue charges. The investigation is pending.

• At 9:36 p.m. on Jan. 16, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Hoskins Road in Wilmington on the report of an unresponsive 30-year-old male subject. Upon arrival, the subject was discovered lying on the living room floor. According to the report, CPR was performed by deputies with assistance from a family member on scene, but the subject died upon arriving at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The investigation is pending.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CCSO-2.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574