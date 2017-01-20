First-half real estate tax bills mailed

WILMINGTON — First-half 2016 real estate taxes payable on or before Feb. 14, 2017 are currently being mailed, according to Clinton County Treasurer Jason F. Walt.

The tax statements are being delivered via the US Postal Service to property owners who are responsible for paying property taxes directly to the county. The tax bills are being printed and mailed by Smart Bill and are partially blue in color.

Property owners who escrow with a bank or mortgage company will not receive a tax statement since those institutions are responsible for making payment to the county from their customer’s escrowed funds.

Any real estate owner not receiving a tax bill should call the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office at 937-382-2224. Tax bills less than 50 cents will not be generated or mailed or need to be paid until such time when they exceed that limit. Questions about the valuation, the tax calculation, CAUV or homestead should go to the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 937-382-2250.

Clinton County Treasurer’s office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to being able to pay at the treasurer’s office in the courthouse, real estate tax payments can be made at any Peoples Bank location in Clinton County. Peoples Bank locations are as follows: the main office in Wilmington at 48 N. South St.; Wilmington Plaza at 1344 Rombach Ave.; Wilmington West at 1288 Wayne Road; the New Vienna branch at 141 Main St.; the Sabina branch at 135 N. Howard St.; and the Blanchester branch at 125 W. Main St.

First half real estate tax payments being mailed to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office must have a US Post Office postmark of Feb. 14, 2017 or prior to ensure timely payment, according to Walt.