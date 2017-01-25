VFW donates to CM memorial

Members of the Wilmington VFW recently donated $250 to the fundraising efforts of the Clinton-Massie Local School District Veterans Memorial fund. From left are Quartermaster Dennis Harris, Trustee Wendell Padgett, Commander Richard James, Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker, and Trustees Jack Rose and Claude Wages.

