WMS honors Students of the Month

WILMINGTON —Wilmington Middle School has named its January Students of the Month.

Students of the Month are selected based on their commitment in meeting and/or exceeding classroom expectations on a regular basis, going above and beyond to help others, and completing homework assignments in a good faith and timely manner.

Students of the Month provide leadership in and out of the classroom setting, are kind, helpful, and hardworking. They are respectful and free of office referrals and regularly demonstrate Hurricane Pride.

The following students have been recognized as WMS’s December Students of the Month.

• Representing the sixth grade are Jenna Allemang, Dylan Cole, Gage Davis, Kaison Dodge, Cate Durham, KeAsia Robinson, Jullian Shaffer, and Chloe Sutton.

• Representing the seventh grade are Dylan English, Ethan Henson, Dylan Humbert, Noah Kretchek, Devyn Mitchell, Dylan Piatt, and Makiya Sherman.

• Representing the eighth grade are Lexie Arehart, Kayla Ashcraft, Matt Butcher, Daniel Dawson, Hayley Maxfield, Zach Ortiz, and Ben Zerbey.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

