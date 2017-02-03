Fire destroys Clarksville barn

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a barn fire at 3810 Pansy Road, Clarksville, owned by Craig Smith, at 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the CWJFD. On arrival, firefighters found the barn fully engulfed and threatening the house and several vehicles parked in the driveway. The barn and contents were a total loss and the house sustained heat damage to the siding. Clinton-Warren responded with two pumpers a tanker and 11 firefighters, and they received mutual aid from Chester Twp. Fire Department with a tanker, pumper and seven firefighters and Blanchester Marion Twp. Fire District with a tanker, field unit and six firefighters. Estimated loss is $70,000.

