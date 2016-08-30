Mattingly named WNJ advertising manager

WILMINGTON — Elizabeth Mattingly has been named advertising manager of the Wilmington News Journal, announced Civitas Media Group Publisher Randy Graf.

Mattingly, a Wilmington resident, has been an advertising sales representative with the News Journal for nearly two years.

“Elizabeth has had success in retail management and has a proven track record of producing revenue,” Graf said. “She is very well-liked by the community as well as being a 2016 graduate of Leadership Clinton.”

Mattingly is a 2003 Wilmington High School graduate who went on to Northern Kentucky University to study Business Management and Marketing. She also has a “very vibrant 5-year-old daughter.”

“I’m very eager and excited to take on this new adventure with the News Journal!” Mattingly said.

Former WNJ advertising manager Denise Hill has accepted a corporate position with Civitas Media, the News Journal’s owner.

“While we are sad to see Denise go, we are very happy that she has accepted her new corporate digital role and will continue to work with us in helping us drive new revenues with exciting new digital formats,” Graf said.

Mattingly http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Eliz.jpg Mattingly