Welcoming Dr. Stapleton

A celebration was held by Clinton Memorial Hospital on Aug. 25 to welcome general surgeon Byron Stapleton, DO, into the community. He is joining Daniel Mwanza, DO and Rachel Lovano, MD at Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio. Dr. Stapleton received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky and completed his general surgery osteopathic residency at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan. While in Michigan, Dr. Stapleton was an Associate Professor of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University. Dr. Stapleton is a member of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and the American College of Osteopathic Surgery. The Wilmington Clinton County Chamber is excited to have him here in the community. If you have any questions or you wish to schedule an appointment, please call the office at 937-283-2520.

