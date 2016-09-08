Coffman named CEO, president of Wilmington Savings Bank

WILMINGTON — Ralph E. “Gene” Coffman Jr. has joined Wilmington Savings Bank as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

Coffman has more than 25 years of financial industry executive management experience. He has been CEO of banks ranging in size from $100 million to $1.4 billion, including responsibility for $2.5 billion of a statewide banking division of a $5 billion bank.

Coffman is experienced in key areas of strategic planning, corporate administration, lending, credit administration, branch administration, marketing, operations and human resources.

He comes to Wilmington Savings Bank from Poage Bankshares, Inc., where he was also the president and CEO. Based in Ashland, Ky., Poage Bankshares is a publicly-held one-bank holding company which provides retail and commercial services in Kentucky and Ohio.

“Gene is a proven business leader and we are very pleased to have him join our organization,” said Bob Wagenseller, chairman of the bank board. “We know his knowledge and record of success will bode well for our bank as we seek to bolster our role as a community and business leader in Wilmington and the region.”

A native of New Lexington, Ohio, Coffman has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Franklin University in Columbus.

Coffman has held leadership positions with the Ohio Community Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers Association, and has served on various committees for the Ohio Bankers League. He has also been active in various community service clubs such as Rotary, United Way, the Elks, Knights of Columbus and Chamber of Commerce.

“I am very excited to return to my home state of Ohio and honored to join the banking team of Wilmington Savings Bank,” Coffman said. “I am confident our financial organization can continue to play a key role in the economic recovery of this geographically well-positioned community, while expanding a product mix centered on providing exceptional hometown banking service to our customer base.”

Coffman and his wife, Misti, a native of Lancaster and a retired elementary school teacher, are in the process of moving to Wilmington. “The community has been exceptional in welcoming my wife and me to the area and we look forward to establishing many new business and personal relationships,” he said.

Coffman replaces Tom Burns, who had been president and CEO since 2011. “Tom guided us through a transitional time in our history and we can’t say enough good things about the job he did for us,” Wagenseller said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Wilmington Savings Bank, 184 N. South St., is a state-chartered savings bank owned by its depositors and has oversight provided by a fiduciary board of local directors. For more information, call 937-382-1659 or toll-free at 800-951-9958, or go to www.wilmingtonsavings.com. Also, follow them on Facebook.

Coffman http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Gene-Coffman-2.jpg Coffman