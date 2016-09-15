Dr. Goddard joins Beacon Orthopaedics

WILMINGTON — Beacon Orthopaedics has welcomed Dr. Nicole Goddard, a board-certified, fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist. She has worked with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Indians.

Originally from West Virginia, she is a primary care sports medicine specialist, and will see and treat patients at Beacon’s Wilmington location.

Goddard received her bachelor of science degree in pre-professional biology in 2008 from Concord University, earned her doctorate of osteopathic medicine in 2012 from the West Virginia School of Orthopaedic Medicine, and completed her residency at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, West Virginia, in 2015.

Although sports medicine is Dr. Goddard’s specialty, you do not have to be a current or former athlete to see her. Being from a small town, she is excited to serve Wilmington and the surrounding communities.

