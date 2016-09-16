Gotta Have It Flooring to make debut

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce helps bring Gotta Have It Flooring into the community with a grand opening celebration 3-5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at their store at 934 S. South St., Wilmington.

Debbie Willoughby is proud to be back in the community with Gotta Have It Flooring. She has more than 30 years in this business and is happy to be back and helping people make their dream home a reality.

There will be a cookout along with music, games and prizes. Milliken and Ohio Valley Flooring have donated a beautiful Bengals area rug to be given away, and Gotta Have It Flooring will also be giving away a three-day, two-night vacation and gift cards at the event.

There will also be special sales the day of the event including Armstrong, Beaulieu of America, Gilford and Ohio Valley Flooring products.

If you have any questions, please call 937-382-3567.

Gotta Have It Flooring is located at 934 S. South St., Wilmington. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Gotta-Have-It-Flooring.jpg Gotta Have It Flooring is located at 934 S. South St., Wilmington. Courtesy photo