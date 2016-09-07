East Clinton to be ‘showcased’ by R+L

LEES CREEK — East Clinton High School will play host to the Hometown Showcase sponsored by R+L Carriers Friday night during the Astros’ football game with Greeneview. Students, faculty, parents and fans can tour the R+L Hometown Showcase interactive hauler and enjoy some family-friendly tailgating activities.

Hometown Showcase will also be spending the day at both the high school and middle school giving presentations about the logistics industry to East Clinton students, including how logistics impacts their lives and how a career in logistics is more than truck driving.

Also Friday night at the game, special activities will include:

• Awarding an East Clinton student with the R+L Carriers achievement award on the field in front of fans;

• Presenting a monetary donation to East Clinton Schools;

• Presenting a monetary donation to the athletic boosters;

• Announcing of a scholarship that will be presented to an EC student at a later date.

For more information on the event and on the R+L Hometown Showcase, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1667058896945355/.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_EC-Letter.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_rl-showcase.jpg