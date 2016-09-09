A day of remembrance

This Sunday, Sept. 11, is Patriot Day in the United States. For those who might not know, Patriot Day is the official day of remembrance for the tragic terrorist events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks the 15th anniversary since the World Trade Center towers fell and society changed forever for not only Americans, but for the rest of the world.

To those of us who experienced that day, eyes glued to the television, watching the planes fly into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, it can seem a little strange that this year’s high school freshmen were not yet born. After all, 15 years ago, the iPhone did not yet exist and the first Harry Potter movie was just coming out in theaters.

A lot has certainly changed since that fateful day, but one thing is for sure, the pride and honor of being an American that was felt all across the nation in the aftermath of the tragedy still exists.

It is important to the history of our country that we teach our youth, especially those who have grown up after 9/11, about these attacks and the effect they had on global affairs — from the economy to trade to conflicts between nations. Not only is this event weaved alongside of the American Revolution and the civil rights movement in the quilt of American history, but it also demonstrates to our children the strength and resilience that characterizes the American people.

I’ll never forget where I was or what I was doing on the morning of September 11th, as I’m sure many can attest to. Every year on the anniversary, memories and images come to mind, like the dust and debris consuming all of New York City after the two towers fell or the heroic stories of the Flight 93 passengers who fought to prevent their plane from going down.

But despite this tragedy, the people of this great nation came together, and the pride of living in and serving this free nation is something I’m filled with every day.

I encourage all Ohioans to observe this Patriot Day with a moment of silence and an act of service. Take the time to remember those whose lives were lost 15 years ago and share your memories and the impact of that day with your children and grandchildren.

While we hope and pray that something similar never occurs again, we should never forget the courage and sacrifice of Sept. 11, 2001.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

