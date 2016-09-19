Another tour with honor

Paul Butler graduated from Wilmington High School, and served his country for four years in the US Navy including in Vietnam and in Guam. He’s continued to serve his hometown since, including as American Legion chaplain and as a veteran volunteer chaplain at Community Care Hospice.

Paul won’t take credit for it, but we at the News Journal know how hard he and others worked on gathering the biographies and photos of the many local veterans who will soon be taking the Clinton County Honor Flight to Washington, DC. We’re proud to honor Paul and the other vets with our special 8-page section in today’s paper. We hope that you’ll read it and reflect on the sacrifices these men made to defend freedom throughout the world.

And don’t forget that for those several dozen men who are making the flight, there are many more local veterans — men and women who can’t make it, or choose not to, or have moved out of Clinton County. And of course many who are with us only in fond memory, including those who perished in service of their country.

Honor Flight has been a labor of love for not only Paul but for many other local veterans and volunteers. They have worked diligently organizing and raising funds, such that a second Honor Flight has been added for next spring.

Although we’re currently in the time between the Fourth of July and Veterans Day, any day is worthy of honoring America’s veterans — and coming up are some more opportunities to show your support. In coming days we’ll again share with you details of the send-off you can be a part of for Honor Flight.