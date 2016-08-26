EC teaching a positive message

I am hoping this will be passed along and published for the whole Clinton County community to read. It is very important in a world of negative news all the time to give credit when it is due to someone who is doing positive things for our communities around us.

Although I grew up in the early ’80s, our sports motto was “It takes a little more to be a champion.” Hats off and pats on the back to you, Mr. Magee, and all the East Clinton school staff for teaching your young adults that being a champion is not all about what happens on the playing field, but the most important thing is how we conduct ourselves at all times. It brings to thought a team I remember which went 0-30 before winning a game, but I never once saw their players act in a negative way one time. It had to be frustrating, I know, but that had to be because they were encouraged and were led well.

Congratulations and thank you East Clinton athletes, student body and staff for taking a leadership role in our community. Good luck and go Astros!

Wayne Reel

Blanchester