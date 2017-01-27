‘Alternative facts’ is lying

Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s special counselor, in defending press secretary Sean Spicer’s erroneous remarks to reports about the size of crowds at Trump’s inauguration, said that he was giving “alternative facts.” A fact is a fact; anything else is a lie.

Years ago, during a presidential debate, one of the candidates remarked, in response to an erroneous statement by his opponent, “Sir, you are entitled to your own opinions, but you are not entitled to your own facts.”

Since the beginning of his campaign for the presidency, Trump has been fast and loose with his use of “facts.” He doubtless believes that by simply saying something, real or imagined, it becomes a “fact”, and if necessary he doubles down when challenged on it. It is almost as if he and his spokespersons believe they are Jedi Knights — “These are not your droids. These aren’t the ones you’re looking for” — and can make everyone believe that what we saw and/or heard was not what actually happened. I remember a commentator noting, “It is almost as if Trump’s team is saying to the American people, “Who are you going to believe, your lying ears (and eyes) or us?”

No thanks! Give me the truth or keep quiet. “Alternative facts” means lies.

Nathaniel Morgan

Clarksville