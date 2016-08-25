Murphy leads Lady ’Cane to win over Carroll

WILMINGTON — With each player posting a season-best score, the Wilmington High School girls golf team defeated Dayton Carroll 236 to 243 Thursday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The Lady Hurricane was led by Lindsey Murphy, who was match medalist with a 55.

“Every one of the girls had season-best scores,” WHS coach Steven Marquis said. “We also had our season-low team score. The girls are continuing to improve day to day and I look forward to seeing the low scores continue.”

Heather Fryman had a 57 for WHS while Brooklyn Taylor posted 61 and Carrie Robinson shot a 63. Meredith Robinson had a 67 and Mady Steinmetz shot a 74.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-7.jpg