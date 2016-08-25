Hurricane storms Hillsboro in SCOL boys soccer

Jalen Douglas recorded his second shutout and Sam Spirk scored three goals as the Wilmington High School boys soccer team defeated Hillsboro 8-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane scored early and often and never gave the Indians a chance.

“Our boys came out and delivered this evening,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We talk a lot about not waiting for the game to come to us but to make the game ours and we executed on that level the moment the whistle blew until the scoreboard ran 0.00.”

Douglas made seven saves in goal for the Hurricane.

Hillsboro lost a talented senior class, so we give a ton of credit to those guys who played us hard the whole game,” El-Macharrafie said. “We will celebrate this win tonight and get back to game planning against Dayton Christian tomorrow afternoon before their arrival on Saturday. We expect a really tough matchup.”

The JV ’Cane will play at Noon Saturday with the varsity set for a 2 p.m. kickoff against Carroll.

Spirk led five Hurricane in the scoring column in the league win. Charly Schumacher had two goals while Wyatt Kessler, Seth Gundlach and Sawyer Garrison had one goal each.

Avery Greenlees was the main playmaker in this one for Wilmington with three assists. Garrett Neff recorded two assists. Brady Henry, Graham Vilvens and Kessler had one assist each.

