Blan 7th, 8th grade drop matches to Amelia

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams dropped matches Thursday to Amelia.

The eighth grade Ladycats were defeated 25-27, 25-12, 18-25.

Casey Kingsland led the Ladycats with 19 points, 17 aces, two kills and two assists. Caili Baumann had nine points, six aces and five kills. Lana Roy had four points, two aces and a kill. Noelani Tongonan had four points, an ace, two kills and five assists. Destiny Waldron had four aces. Maddie Wells added a kill.

The seventh grade Blanchester squad was defeated 18-25, 25-18, 5-25.

Taylor Combs led the Ladycats with nine points, five of those were aces. Sam Naylor had four points, with an ace. Madison Creager had two aces. Brooklyn Bockstiegel contributed three points, with an ace, and a kill. Daelyn Staehling also had three points and an ace. Rianna Mueller had one ace.