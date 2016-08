The Clinton-Massie reserve boys golf team defeated Wilmington 197 to 247 Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Alex Burnham, Joey Marburger and Carsyn Creager of CMHS all posted 49s.

Nick Young had a 50 for the Falcons while Jackson Schutlz carded a 51 and Ryan Riggers shot 52.

For the Hurricane, Zane Carey posted the low score with a 59.

Trent Holliday had a 61 and Brendan Powell shot 62. Ryan Lewis came in with 71 and Steven Bowman had a 72.