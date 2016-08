GREENFIELD — The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team routed McClain 13-0 in South Central Ohio League action Thursday night.

Mikhayla Carter led the Lady Falcons onslaught with four goals.

Molly Lynch and Sidney Leary had two goals each. Preslee Rolf, Annalyse Ireland, Lindsey Carter, Brenna Eades and Mikaela Campbell had one goal each.

Clinton-Massie, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the SCOL, will face Glen Este Saturday.

