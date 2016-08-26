Lady ’Cane rally falls short in SCOL volleyball

The Wilmington High School volleyball fell short in its comeback attempt Thursday against Hillsboro, losing the South Central Ohio League match 25-13, 16-25, 14-25, 25-20, 9-15 in the WHS gym.

“The girls worked extremely well together,” said WHS coach Jordan Watson. “I was very proud of them.”

Nyla Bailey had 11 kills to pace the WHS attack. She had seven points and two blocks.

Senior Leyah Bradshaw had a team-best in assists to go along with a team-high 24 service points and nine aces. Tiara Harris had six kills and two blocks. Senior Carly Eden had 14 points and seven kills.

Senior Meghan Fisher had 10 digs and 14 points while classmate Makayla McGraw had 17 points, five aces and five kills.

