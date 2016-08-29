BHS volleyball rallies from 0-2 to defeat East Clinton

BLANCHESTER — Rallying from a 2-0 deficit, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated East Clinton 17-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-13 Saturday in a non-league match at the BHS gym.

“When you get down zero games to two, it’s easy to give up and not try,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “But the girls did the opposite; they fought hard and won three games in a row to pull out the win. The heart the girls showed during this match was amazing. It was a great win to come off of to start league play this week.”

Shelbie Rose had 19 assists, nine digs, five perfect passes and 21 service points for the Ladycats.

Shayla Sicurella had a kill, seven digs, eight perfect passes, 17 points and three aces. Morgan Oberle had seven kills, two blocks, 14 points and three aces. Ally Davis had three kills, two digs, six perfect passes, 14 points and four aces.

Asia Baldwin has 12 kills, a block, 14 digs and nine points. Cheyenne Brown had two kills, a block, two digs and four points. Stephanie Gerlach had 12 digs, 15 perfect passes, seven points and three aces.

On the other side of the gym, East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini credited Blanchester for the comeback

“We came out strong and ready to play and then lost momentum in the third game,” said Sodini. “Blanchester came out in the third game ready to play. They played scrappy and we played sloppy. Hats off to Blanchester’s players and coach.”

Logan Peterman had five aces, a kill, 10 assists and three digs for EC. Mindy Bean had nine kills and eight digs. Kenzie Campbell had an ace, two kills, four blocks and seven digs. Lacey Peterman had an ace, three kills, eight assists and a dig.

Paige Lilly had an ace, seven kills and 12 digs. Kaitlin Durbin had an ace, three kills, four blocks and 12 digs. Kaitlyn Talbott had a block and a dig. Myah Jones had an ace and a dig.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-16.jpg