WHS boys 6th, CM 7th, EC 12th at Finishtiming XC Classic

Wilmington finished sixth and Clinton-Massie seventh Saturday in the Div. II-III boys cross country race at the Finishtiming XC Classic at Wilmington College.

On a hot and humid day, East Clinton was 12th overall.

Aiden Henson was East Clinton’s first finisher, clocking a 20:39.5 and placing 55th.

For Wilmington, Simon Heys finished 22nd in 19:03.5.

Massie’s top runner was Alex Hudson, who ran 19:33.8 and placed 28th.

SUMMARY

August 27, 2016

Finishtiming XC Classic

@Wilmington College

Team Standings

Indian Hill 26 Eastern Brown 80 Fenwick 104 Chaminade-Julienne 122 Madeira 161 Wilmington 168 Clinton-Massie 203 Northeastern 223 Hillsboro 226 Emmanuel Christian 255 Dayton Christian 310 East Clinton 325 Washington 355 McClain 387

Individual Results (167 runners)

1, Blake Rigdon, Eastern Brown, 16:48.2; 22, Simon Heys, WHS, 19:03.5; 28; 28, Alex Hudson, CM, 19:33.8; 30, Jacob Whitaker, CM, 19:38.9; 36, Drew Spendlove, WHS, 19:55.1; 38, Sam Eastes, WHS, 20:06; 44, Ricky Dungan, WHS, 20:17.4; 46, Noah Brausch, CM, 20:19.3; 50, Tyler Parks, WHS, 20:28.9; 52, Logan Fisher, CM, 20:34.5; 55, Aiden Henson, EC, 20:39.5; 63, Daniel Feal Fajardo, EC, 21:03.2; 66, Ian Holmes, WHS, 21:03.9; 67, Calvin Walls, WHS, 21:06.8; 75, Ryland Bowman, WHS, 21:38.4; 78, Aidan Hester, WHS, 21:42.7; 79, Seth Goodall, 21:48.2; 80, Bayden Stephens, WHS, 21:51.9; 82, Brennen Swope, CM, 22:02.9; 84, Cameron Combs, WHS, 22:09.6; 91, Tyler Hebb, WHS, 22:50.8; 94, John Cline, EC, 22:54.2; 100, Zach Bradshaw, WHS, 23:13.7; 104, Colin McDowell, CM, 23:24.8; 105, Elijah Howard, EC, 23:27.2; 107, Jake Howard, EC, 23:38.3; 113, Nate Baker, CM, 24:02.8; 117, Brandon Williams, CM, 24:22.1; 118, Talent Sagraves, CM, 24:24.6; 128, Nicademis Hayward, WHS, 25:29.6; 131, Jackson Tofte, WHS, 25:36.6; 138, Jonathan Fender, WHS, 26:33.7; 140, Jakob Meranda, CM, 26:36.6; 143, Troy Oates, WHS, 27:40; 145, Garrett Regan, WHS, 27:47; 158, Ethan Ambrose, EC, 31:09.6; 159, Josh Cline, EC, 31:14.5; 160, Izaia Billingsley, WHS, 31:20; 161, Matt Mitchell, EC, 31:45.2; 163, Clayton Amburgy, CM, 32:40.9; 167, Alex Shelton, CM, 34:52.6