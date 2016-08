Muterspaw tops among 7th, 8th grade locals at Finishtiming XC Classic

Clinton-Massie’s Emma Muterspaw finished third Saturday in the middle school girls cross country race in the Finishtiming XC Classic at Wilmington College.

Muterspaw clocked a 12:06.9 for the 3,200-meter layout.

Jenna Taylor was the top finisher for Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, placing 89th in 17:57.2.

On the boys side, Braydon Green of Clinton-Massie was the top runner. He finished 40th in 13:41.7.

James Campbell was Borror’s first to hit the line, placing 51st in 13:50.7. For East Clinton, Van Frye was 61st in 14:04.9.

SUMMARY

August 27, 2016

Finishtiming XC Classic

@Wilmington College

Middle School Boys Results

Team standings

Karrer 48 Beavercreek 92 Centerville 103 Unioto 137 Walnut Hills 140 Western Brown 142 Miamisburg 179 Hillsboro 181 Eastern Brown 210 Dayton Christian 262 East Clinton 322 Finneytown 324 South Vienna 372 Washington 412

Individual Results (263 runners)

1, Cooper Hansen, Beavercreek, 11:23.1; 40, Braydon Green, CM, 13:41.7; 51, James Campbell, ROB, 13:50.7; 56, Alex Vail, ROB, 13:59.9; 61, Van Frye, EC, 14:04.9; 67, Bryce Hensley, CM, 14:11.4; 189, Quinten Tolle, EC, 17:32.8; 206, Zach Vest, EC, 18:15.5; 216, Toby Hayes, CM, 18:37.7; 218, Justin Arnold, EC, 18:48; 221, Brandon Walters, ROB, 19:02.3; 263, Connor Beitush, EC, 39:53.2

Middle School Girls Results

Team standings

Karrer 64 Walnut Hills 96 Centerville 102 Miamisburg 118 Beavercreek 120 Eastern Brown 130 Finneytown 134 Western Brown 179 Washington 222 Wilmington Rodger O Borror 296

Individual Results (192 runners)

1, Juliann Williams, Beavercreek, 12:06.9; 3, Emma Muterspaw, CM, 13:11.8; 89, Jenna Taylor, ROB, 17:57.2; 95, MacKenzie Voges-Pertuset, ROB, 18:00.9; 122, Maddie Spiewak, CM, 19:47; 145, Maggie Swarts, ROB, 20:58.9; 169, Annie Newberry, ROB, 22:31; 177, Kaylie Taylor, ROB, 23:32.5; 189, Mikala Hatfield, ROB, 26:24.2