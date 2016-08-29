Ladycats roar to 4-0 start with 5-0 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team remained unbeaten Monday with a 5-0 non-league win over Glen Este on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats, 4-0 on the year, picked up a couple of forfeit wins from Glen Este.

Brooke Honaker at first singles and both doubles teams notched wins for Blanchester.

Honaker and the doubles team of Erin Wilson and Lilly Tedrick are both 6-0 on the year. Honaker lost only three points in her match.

For the pairing of Lydia Falgner and Lexie Winemiller it was their first varsity win.

“It was good to see Brooke, Erin and Lilly play focused, aggressive tennis,” said BHS coach Matt Sexton. “They did what they needed to do and got off the court, which is important with two more tough matches ahead this week.

“Second doubles was a great experience for all four players. It was a chance for both teams to get some experience in an even match. I was happy for Lydia and Lexie that they found a way to pull out the win, especially after a tough second set.”

SUMMARY

August 29, 2016

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Glen Este 0

Singles

• Brooke Honaker d. Lauren Bice 6-0, 6-0

• Emily Speakman won by default

• Megan Weber won by default

Doubles

• Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick d. Autumn Clark, Deborah Ipinmoroti 6-0, 6-1

• Lydia Falgner, Lexie Winemiller d. Emily Glassburn, Sarah Kersjes 6-0, 0-6, 7-6(1)

