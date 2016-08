The Wilmington High School reserve boys golf team defeated Waynesville Monday 219 to 226 in a non-league match.

Zane Carey was the match medalist with a 46.

The victory puts the young Hurricane, coached by Kerry Wilkinson, at 1-2 on the season.

Trent Holliday had a 52 for WHS while Ely Schumacher carded a 58. Brendan Powell had 63, Ryan Lewis 63 and Steven Bowman 69.

For Waynesville, Bryce Daniels shot 53, Ryan Fowler and Joe Cockerham 56s and Cameron Adams 61.