Lady ’Cane tennis loses SCOL heartbreaker 3-2

Washington edged Wilmington 3-2 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League girls tennis match that came down to a third-set tiebreaker at first doubles.

Wilmington’s Allie Kees and Katie Schroeder lost to Sierra Dawson and Mack Cress 6-4, 1-6, 6-7(3) at first doubles to give the Lady Blue Lions the win.

Wilmington is 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the SCOL.

Brooklyn Nielsen was a 6-1, 6-0 winner for the Lady Hurricane at third singles.

SUMMARY

August 30, 2016

@Wilmington High School

Washington 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

• Veronica Ilg was def by Megan Downing 1-6, 3-6

• Sophie Reed was def by Anna Nester 2-6, 6-2, 3-6

• Brooklyn Nielsen def Mara Pickerill 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

• Allie Kees, Katie Schroeder were def by Sierra Dawson, Mack Cress 6-4, 1-6, 6-7(3)

• Kalista Adkins, Emily Davis def Jen Richards, Sydnie Hall 6-0, 6-2

