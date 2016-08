The Clinton-Massie Middle School volleyball teams defeated Hillsboro in a pair of matches.

The seventh grade was a winner 25-19, 25-19 while the eighth grade came out on top 23-25, 26-24, 26-24.

Both Lady Falcons teams are 1-3 on the year. The seventh is coached by Rachel Sams. The eighth grade is coached by Kari Rudduck.

Prior to Tuesday’s victories, the CMMS teams lost to Washington Court House, Greenfield and Waynesville.